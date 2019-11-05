In November 1945, just months after the end of World War II, President Harry Truman outlined a program for improving the health and health care of Americans.
The Hospital Survey and Construction Act — also known as the Hill-Burton Act for senators Harold Burton of Ohio and Lister Hill of Alabama who sponsored it — was passed the following year by Congress.
In a nutshell, it called for the construction of hospitals and related health care facilities.
“The Hill-Burton Act generated about 22,000 hospitals for returning World War II veterans ... because you had eight or nine million people returning to the country,” said Steve Goldstein, president and CEO of UR Medicine/Strong Memorial Hospital. “Most of those people went to rural hospitals. Then jobs changed and locations changed. What you found is many of these institutions needed higher occupancy.”
As a result, many closed. Today, Goldstein said there are about 6,000 hospitals in the United States — a big reason is the shift from inpatient to outpatient treatment.
“The population is aging across the country and western New York, but tremendous advances are being made in medicine,” Goldstein added. “When I came to Rochester 35 years ago, about 80 percent of all orthopedic patients were inpatients. Now that number is about 20 percent. The tremendous progress being made by the medical community has changed the need for patients to go from inpatients to outpatients.”
A new “medical village” at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic is an example. Part of an ongoing $32 million expansion and renovation project undertaken by the hospital and its parent organization, Rochester Regional Health, the outpatient site encompasses more than 50,000 square feet and expands programs focused on community wellness including cardiac rehab, women’s health, physical therapy, dental, and other programs.
“We want Clifton Springs Hospital to be the hub of the community for all of their outpatient services,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of RRH’s eastern region, which includes Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne hospitals.
Goldstein, Riccio and Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of UR Medicine/Thompson Health, discussed recent advances in medicine and what the future holds in separate interviews. One topic Goldstein touched on was telemedicine, the use of digital information and technology — such as computers and mobile devices — to access health care services remotely.
“What is changing is the way medicine is practiced, which is a good thing. Outside communities look to us to provide highly specialized care for the referral of very ill patients. We are watching that happen throughout the United States with electronic consults,” Goldstein said. “Telemedicine is only going to increase as the technology gets better.”
While telemedicine isn’t a new concept, it is being used more to connect rural patients to urban medical facilities. That can be done by doctors discussing a case through video conference, robotic surgery through remote access, or tests being sent between facilities for interpretation by a specialist.
“We are beginning to offer telehealth options for care in a variety of our practices, and I imagine that trend will continue and more providers will embrace these options to engage patients in ways that increase access,” said Lara Turbide, Finger Lakes Health’s director of community services.
Goldstein said the increased use of electronic medical records is another plus.
“The federal government and others decided years ago it is in the public’s best interest to tie electronic patient information between hospitals, doctors’ offices, and third parties,” he said. “As a result, we have worked very closely with institutions and primary care networks so they are tied together electronically.”
“Electronic medical records will continue to be a vital tool for patients and providers,” Turbide added. “Patients having access to their records is a pivotal way to engage patients in their own health, and electronic medical records enhance the ability to coordinate care among providers and across services.”
“We are putting as many outlets out there as we can for people to use,” Stapleton said. “The up-and-coming generation are going to be taking care of their health information on their iPhones.”
Goldstein and Stapleton said recruiting doctors to the Finger Lakes area is crucial for rural health care to remain viable.
“In rural areas, the key to recruiting is to be able to provide an environment where physicians can be successful, have a certain volume of patients, and have the resources necessary to see patients in their specialty,” Goldstein said. “That can be challenging in a rural area, but we are always trying to recruit people to live in those areas. We want them to be involved in those communities and be leaders in those communities. We know if they enjoy that environment, they stay and have a successful practice.”
Goldstein said UR Medicine/Strong has about 700 resident physicians, and about 50 percent stay in upstate New York. Stapleton added that Dr. Justin Weis, medical director of intensive care and respiratory medicine at Thompson Hospital, is a good example.
“It’s very challenging for all of us to recruit, but recruiting to the Finger Lakes has a lot of plusses. It’s a beautiful part of the country and has great schools,” Stapleton said. “Dr. Weis studied in Iowa and trained there, and did his fellowship here. He wanted a practice in a community hospital with a tie to a medical center (UR Medicine/Strong). He spends 70 percent of his time here and the rest in their ICU, and also teaches and does research. We could have never hired a guy like that before, but we are seeing more and more docs like that now.”