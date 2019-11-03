CANANDAIGUA — Several years ago, officials at Thompson Health surveyed their medical staff and area doctors about services they wanted to see the agency provide — or provide more of.
One area they pointed to was pulmonary medicine (treatment of the lungs). Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, said that evolved into the agency — which includes F.F. Thompson Hospital — aiming to treat more critical care patients and needing a larger intensive care unit.
“The vast majority of those surveyed were private physicians. We asked them what services were you consistently having to send your patients to Rochester for,” Stapleton said. “What we found is we had to transfer our sickest patients. We had to transfer well over 300 patients a year to Rochester because we just didn’t have space for them (in our ICU). We also needed more outpatient services for people with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), lung cancer, and emphysema.”
Building a pulmonary medicine clinic and expanding the ICU and staffing it with critical care specialists were the obvious solutions. However, Stapleton said, “We knew we couldn’t do that on our own.”
Enter UR Medicine, which began an affiliation with Thompson Health seven years ago that formed UR Medicine Thompson Health. Last year, the agency embarked on a $12 million project for a new ICU and pulmonary clinic at the Canandaigua hospital that is scheduled to open early next year.
“We have really tried to focus on how to bring services to the Canandaigua community so Thompson can meet the needs of the community,” said Steve Goldstein, president and CEO of UR Medicine/Strong Memorial Hospital. “We are working with institutions locally to have our facility and our doctors work with them, so people can be treated as close to home as possible.”
Several years after Thompson and UR Medicine announced their affiliation, two other area hospitals — Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital — started partnerships with another area health care giant, Rochester Regional Health (RRH). Newark-Wayne affiliated with RRH in 2014 and Clifton Springs the following year.
“There are many challenges associated with running a rural hospital independently. Newark-Wayne was in the RRH system before I started, but when I talked to board members at Newark-Wayne, they were very forward thinking when it came to the future of the hospital,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of RRH’s eastern region, which includes Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne.
“Clifton is just a wonderful example. They became a member of the RRH family when I came on board in 2015, and before then Clifton had lost a significant amount of money heading into that year,” Riccio said. “They were losing services to some of the larger organizations and were not able to recruit physicians for specialties and sub-specialties. That was one of the key pieces in them coming to RRH.”
The issue of local independent agencies seeking affiliations surfaced again earlier this year, when Finger Lakes Health — which includes Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan — announced it was exploring partnerships with other agencies.
“The board (of directors) and system leadership determined the timing is right to explore options regarding a potential partnership,” Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, said in a June press release.
Acevedo and Lara Turbide, FL Health’s vice president of community services, declined to be interviewed for this article because of the sensitivity of the partnership search. Turbide said the agency is reviewing requests for proposals, and those will likely go much wider than the traditional area partners.
“Due to the nature of the confidentiality of that process, we are not in a position to speak further,” Turbide said by email.
A ‘revolution’ in healthcare
Goldstein has worked in the hospital administration field for more than 35 years, including 13 years as president of Rochester General Hospital and the last nine at Strong, an 860-bed hospital. UR Medicine also includes Highland Hospital in Rochester, which nearly closed its doors before affiliating with UR more than 20 years ago.
“There has been a real revolution in the area health care landscape ... and a real transformation since 1996, when Highland came on board. They were down to 50 beds and threatened with closure,” Goldstein said. “It’s now a thriving institution and 100-percent occupied with 261 beds.”
Noyes Hospital in Dansville and Jones Hospital in Wellsville also are under the UR Medicine umbrella, and Goldstein said the state Department of Health recently awarded UR Medicine $70 million to build a new hospital in Hornell. UR Medicine also has a relationship with Arnot-Ogden Hospital in Elmira and oversees many other facilities, including the Wilmot Cancer Institute in Geneva, along with private practices.
“We manage about 300,000 primary care patients through 53 sites and have 180 primary doctors, so we really extend to about 600,000 patients in the region,” Goldstein said. “Our issue was watching rural hospitals really struggle with issues including changing admission rates.”
Thompson’s updates
At Thompson, Stapleton said a key piece of making the larger ICU and pulmonary clinic feasible is staffing those sites with full-time “intensivists” through UR Medicine — doctors specially trained in the care and management of critical care patients. The project will see the current 7-bed ICU turned into a 12-bed unit, allowing Thompson to care for an estimated 250 to 300 additional patients annually in the new ICU.
“The ICU project has been a no-brainer, but we could not do it if we didn’t have the presence of pulmonologists and critical care intensivists,” Stapleton said. “Those intensivists will be running that unit 24/7, 365 days a year. They will not just be consulting.”
To date, $11.7 million has been raised in a capital campaign for the $12 million project, which is on schedule and on budget. That includes several large donations from corporations and numerous donations from community residents.
“This community is unbelievable,” Stapleton said. “They clearly understood how important this project was not just to the hospital, but the community as well.”
Through the affiliation, Thompson Health also enhanced nephrology services — adding inpatient dialysis — as well as rheumatology and vascular surgery. It also added URMC neonatal nurse practitioners trained to care for newborns with complex medical needs.
Thompson officials noted that prior to the 2012 affiliation, Thompson had existing partnerships with UR Medicine in cardiology, radiology, and oncology.
Other affiliations
In addition to Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs hospitals, Rochester Regional Health — which includes Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital — also includes the Finger Lakes Bone & Joint Center practices in Geneva and Canandaigua, Geneva-based Finger Lakes Medical Associates, and multiple outpatient and specialty sites in Ontario and Wayne counties.
Riccio noted that Newark-Wayne Hospital has a large women’s health presence, and RRH has helped Clifton Springs Hospital revive an orthopedics practice that waned when the hospital was independent.
“For the community, the jersey you wear doesn’t really matter. It’s about what organization is providing the access,” Riccio said. “Clifton needed additional support, and orthopedics was a great example. They needed the system support and manpower that a bigger system can give to a smaller hospital to keep that care local.”
Goldstein said UR Medicine’s goal is to work with institutions to create the health care environment local communities need He added that the agency has worked with Geneva General Hospital for many years.
“I think very highly of the agency and their administrative staff. Dr. Acevedo has been a friend for many years,” he said. “Finger Lakes Health is a very fine organization and going through a very logical process to meet the needs of their community.”