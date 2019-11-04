GENEVA — The signs on or near the buildings may say “Urgent Care,” but the mindset for people using those medical facilities is far different than it was years ago.
“It’s really gone from urgent care to convenient care,” said Bob Switzer, Finger Lakes Health’s director of urgent care. “We don’t like to call it convenient care, although consumers look at it as such.”
Judging by the growth in urgent care centers over the years, that convenience is a big deal for people who don’t have a doctor or get sick on the weekend or in the evening.
“Urgent care centers started out as a little office that would see minor issues, injuries and complaints, and have completely exploded into this huge, huge business,” Switzer said. “We are busy every day of the week, but weekends tend to be busier.”
While their popularity has been noticeable in recent years, the concept of urgent care goes back 20 years or more. The area’s first center — on Route 332 in Farmington just north of the Route 96 intersection — goes back to 1990, when it was called the Immediate Care Center; the name changed to Urgent Care in 2009.
“Thompson Health started that trend 29 years ago in Farmington. What we face today is emergency departments being overwhelmed with capacity ... and many primary care physicians are incredibly busy,” said Steve Goldstein, president and CEO of UR Medicine/Strong Memorial Hospital, which has an affiliation with Thompson Health. “We are all looking for an option that can provide citizens with an opportunity to see a medical professional without going to an emergency room, and urgent care really fills that bill.”
Finger Lakes Health has two urgent care centers, on County Road 6 in Geneva and Balsley Road in Seneca Falls (Lifecare Medical Associates building). A privately owned urgent care center, WellNow, is on White Springs Road in Geneva.
Switzer said the FL Health centers average just under 1,000 patients per month, and the numbers keep growing.
UR Medicine Thompson Health has the Farmington site and an urgent care facility on West Miller Street in Newark, which opened in 2016. Both have digital X-ray on-site and are next to lab draw stations operated by UR Medicine.
The Farmington center saw about 17,600 patients last year and the Newark center about 12,300.
Pending state Department of Health approval, UR Medicine Thompson will have a third center — scheduled to open next May — in the former Wegmans plaza in Canandaigua.
“Consumers are spending more and more for health care out of their own pockets, so we want it to be as convenient for everyone as it can be,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health.
While Rochester Regional Health — which has affiliations with Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Hospital, as well as other local medical offices — doesn’t have an urgent care center in the Finger Lakes, it does have many in the Rochester area and other counties.
“That demand is there, and we need to supply it. That’s why these urgent care centers are out there,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of RRH’s eastern region, which includes Clifton Springs and Newark-Wayne hospitals. “Dealing with lower acute cases keeps people out of the emergency departments. With urgent care centers today, wait times are down and patient satisfaction is up. People want to be in and they want to be out — quickly.”
Switzer said the FL Health urgent care centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the only day they are closed is Christmas. They do have shorter hours on other holidays, including Thanksgiving, and are staffed with a physician’s assistant, nurse-practitioner, or doctors depending on scheduling; they also have a nurse and receptionist.
While the FL Health centers don’t take appointments and deal with patients on a first-come, first-served basis, Switzer said wait times are usually low.
“If there are 10 people in front of you, you will have to wait a bit,” Switzer said. “We do time studies with our patients that come into urgent care, and typically the time it takes to walk in the front door and get to a treatment room is 7 to 10 minutes. In the grand scheme of things, that is really good. If you go to the emergency room, you could be sitting there three, four or five hours.”
Switzer said the FL Health centers treat everything from the common cold and flu, which doctors are seeing now, to orthopedic injuries that include X-rays and splinting on site. Providers also treat wound and cut care, and Switzer said they deal with a lot of sexually transmitted infections.
Switzer said if a patient comes in with chest or abdominal pain, urgent care center staff may consult with their primary care doctor (if available) or follow up with them after treatment. In more serious cases, they could be sent to the emergency room.
“We work with all of the primary care physicians, we are not competing with them. We evaluate the patient and determine if it’s a safe disposition for them to go home after treatment, see their primary care physician, or get a higher level of diagnostic testing or bloodwork,” he said. “Sometimes people come in complaining of chest pain, and they are paddling up that river of denial if it’s really a cardiac issue. In that case, we can deliver aspirin or nitro, call EMS and get an ambulance here ... then call the ER and tell them a patient is on the way.”