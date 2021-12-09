CANANDAIGUA — Following a post-Thanksgiving surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the leaders of UR Medicine Thompson Health and Ontario County Public Health are urging residents to get the vaccine and booster shots.
“Seventy-four percent of our hospitalized Covid patients are unvaccinated,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, in a news release.
Mary Beer, the county’s public health director, said the county and Finger Lakes region is seeing a surge in positive cases after the holiday. In a sample of 200 Covid-positive residents, 61.5% of the community cases are unvaccinated people. Of those cases, nearly 35% of the people who tested positive did not get a booster dose.
Other positive cases are among those who only have one dose of a two-dose vaccine series.
“We know that booster doses work,” Beer said. “For residents with a booster dose, only 0.5% test positive.”
Stapleton and Beer said their organizations are working together to stop the spread of Covid in the community. In addition to backing vaccines, they are urging people to wear face coverings in all public areas, practice social distancing, avoid indoor crowds, and staying home if people are sick.
They said people with questions on the vaccine should talk to their healthcare provider, and the vaccine and boosters are available at most local pharmacies. They also recommend checking out the websites for public health (ontariocountyny.gov/101/public-health) and Thompson Health (thompsonhealth.com).