While healthcare workers in some parts of New York are pushing back against the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, that does not appear to be the case locally.
Finger Lakes Health, UR Medicine Thompson Health, and Rochester Regional Health — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic are part of the latter organization — are reporting vaccination rates of at least 95%. That includes workers who have at least one dose or were granted a religious or medical exemption.
State officials said Tuesday that vaccination rates for healthcare workers rose in the days leading up to Monday’s deadline. The percentage of nursing home staff with at least one dose is 92%, up from 71% on Aug. 24 and 82% on Sept. 20.
The percentage of hospital staff receiving at least one dose was 92% as of Monday. The percentage of fully vaccinated staff was 85% Monday, up from 77% on Aug. 24.
The mandate comes at a time when many hospitals are seeing a surge in Covid patients, largely unvaccinated people.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, said the number of vaccinated employees or those in compliance with the state mandate — factoring in medical or religious exemptions — is 100%. Finger Lakes Health includes Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, as well as several long-term-care facilities.
“We had a very low number of employees who were not in compliance and therefore were considered to have elected to voluntarily resign,” she said. “At Finger Lakes Health, one of our core values is teamwork. We pride ourselves on the incredible dedication and commitment demonstrated by our staff.”
Turbide said some staff have been redeployed to work in other areas, or shifts not typical for them.
“We are indeed grateful for their flexibility and recognition. We have enacted some contingency plans including rescheduling some elective procedures, ‘pausing’ some services, and utilizing telemedicine when appropriate in order to ensure we can care for our acutely ill patients and long-term care residents,” she added.
Turbide said healthcare staffing, even in normal times, is a complex issue and challenging due to many factors. Before the mandate, she said the industry had a need for licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, certified nurse aides, medical technologists and other medical professionals.
“Our current staffing needs are driven by these ongoing workforce shortages, not the vaccine mandate in particular,” she said.
Turbide added that Finger Lakes Health has a longstanding, on-site hospital-based LPN school, the Marion S. Whelan School of Practice Nursing. It also operates the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
She admitted that recruiting staff for long-term care has been a challenge recently and affects new admissions. She said that has a “ripple effect” across the health system, impacting capacity in the acute-care hospitals.
“We recognize staff find it most rewarding to care for their family, friends and neighbors, which we hope along with the unique benefits we offer, positions Finger Lakes Health as an employer of choice locally,” she said.
Anne Johnston, from the office of corporate communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health, said the agency’s overall vaccination rate was 95.6% as of Tuesday. Of the 1,740 associates, 76 are unvaccinated — 73 received religious exemptions and three were medically exempt. They will undergo daily symptom screening and weekly Covid testing.
There have been 52 voluntary resignations at Thompson related to the vaccine mandate. Johnston said other employees left in the weeks leading up to the mandate, but an exact number was not available.
“These resignations included both full-time and part-time associates, as well as some who worked on a per-diem basis,” she said. “Some were in roles that were clinical in nature, while others were in support positions not involving direct patient or resident contact.”
Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, said resignations related to the mandate have exacerbated staffing shortages across the state and at Thompson, Ontario County’s largest employer.
“We are prioritizing and making difficult decisions in order to take care of our community members in greatest need,” said Stapleton, noting F.F. Thompson Hospital had 117 patients on Tuesday.
While Thompson’s 178-bed nursing home is accepting admissions, Stapleton said the majority in the region are not. He said a crucial need is having adequate staffing so nursing homes can admit long-term residents and rehabilitative care residents.
“When there are shortages of nursing home beds ... hospitals are unable to discharge patients who no longer need hospital-level care but do require nursing home care,” he said. “This increases the census in hospitals, which means patients coming through emergency departments often need to wait for inpatient beds.”
Stapleton said Thompson is recruiting new associates and has hired 50 in recent weeks, with 45 more slated to join the organization by mid-October. Additionally, Thompson is encouraging vaccinated retirees in the community to apply for open positions.
Also, any associate who left in good standing due to the mandate but later decides to get vaccinated can apply for a return to the health system.
A spokesperson for Rochester Regional Health said per the vaccine mandate, the agency is nearing 99% compliance. That number includes people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or have been granted religious or medical exemptions.
“Rochester Regional Health is proud of all of its employees for their hard work and dedication in keeping the community safe through the pandemic and beyond,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to serving the community and taking care of all individuals who seek care.”