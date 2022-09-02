PENN YAN — Mary Zelazny has been a major player in area healthcare for three decades, so when it comes to workforce issues, she has seen it all.
Her words are unequivocal when she talks about the situation today.
“I’ve been here 30 years and this is as bad as I’ve ever seen it. It hasn’t even been half this bad before,” said Zelazny, the longtime CEO of Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health. “We were already having a problem keeping people in the healthcare industry before covid. When the pandemic hit, it was just a mess and still is.”
Zelazny spoke to the Times after a newly released report by Rochester-based Common Ground Health, which covers a 13-county area that includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates. Titled “Critical Condition: Sustainable Investments Required to Build a Skilled, Supported and Equitable Health Care Workforce,” it details that while New York has experienced healthcare system workforce shortages for many years it was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Agency officials said the biggest threat to the healthcare delivery system in the state, including regionally, is the ability to attract and retain staff.
“New York state’s healthcare system is in critical condition due to workforce shortages,” said Wade Norwood, Common Ground Health’s CEO. “While the healthcare system continues to evolve, such as the shift to electronic health records, telehealth and team-based care, investments and staff training methods must evolve as well to build the workforce needed for the 21st century.”
Norwood and others say workforce shortages exist across the spectrum of healthcare workers, including nurses, public health staff and community-based nonprofit employees. The long-term care sector is most affected by workforce shortages, with almost 4,000 openings and a 71% turnover rate for home health aides and personal care aides.
“There is definitely a shortage of healthcare workers, both regionally and nationally,” said Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health.
The report was based on a survey of healthcare employers across 27 counties. Officials said addressing workforce shortages requires a series of actions:
• Improving training. Survey respondents identified the need for better interpersonal communication, relationship building, cultural responsiveness and addressing social determinants of health, the conditions and environments where people live, learn, work, play and worship.
• Overcoming barriers to existing training. Staffing constraints (57%) and time constraints (52%) were identified as the biggest barriers to training.
• Diversifying the workforce. Increasing the diversity and cultural competence of the health care workforce is critical to reducing health disparities.
• A more consistent approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism (DEIA) training. While 72% of respondents said their organization offers DEIA training, 21% reported that the training is voluntary.
Respondents also identified interest in learning more about topics such as working with deaf and hard-of-hearing populations, and those with disabilities; rural cultural competency; health literacy; and trauma-informed care.
Norwood said those actions can supplement the state’s recent investment in the healthcare workforce.
“Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature made a significant $10 billion, multi-year investment in the healthcare sector in the 2022-2023 state budget. We applaud this investment and the governor’s goal to grow the health care workforce by 20% over the next five years,” he said. “This goal — and the actions detailed in this report — can lead us on a path toward a stronger, more equitable and more supported healthcare workforce.”
Since survey responses were received before the availability of covid vaccines, they do not include an assessment of vaccine mandates’ impact on the workforce.
Finger Lakes Community Health was founded as a healthcare provider for agricultural workers, but now serves everyone by way of numerous health centers throughout the region. It also offers low-cost dental, behavioral health and advocacy services, among other services.
“As a non-profit, we don’t get to say what our prices are. We charge what the insurance companies will pay and those rates don’t go up,” Zelazny said. “With the nursing shortage, hospitals were flipping out trying to get nurses and offering $10,000 signing bonuses. We can’t offer that and can’t compete with that.
“It was like a perfect storm and it had been brewing for a long time,” she added. “It’s a constant battle for us to fill positions. This report is spot on. The situation is very dire right now.”