GENEVA — It sounds like an old proverb: Healthy Lawns Equals Healthy Lakes.
But the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association believes that philosophy has merit.
The group will partner with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council to offer residents in the Seneca and Canandaigua lake watersheds a free workshop about friendly lawn care practices, part of SLPWA’s new Lake Friendly Living program.
The event will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Canandaigua City Public Works Department, 205 Saltonstall St., Canandaigua.
Those attending will learn practical strategies that will reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers needed on a lawn while maintaining a high quality lawn and avoiding runoff of those chemicals into the lakes. Those chemicals and other nutrients have been identified as a contributing factor in the growth of Harmful Algal Blooms in the lakes in recent years.
There will be a presentation by Frank Rossi, an associate professor at Cornell University in the School of Integrative Plant Science and an Extension turf grass specialist. He will speak on steps homeowners and lawn care companies can use to balance lawn and lake health.
Also speaking will be Russ Welser, senior resource educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. He will talk about successes and shortfalls in the lawn care industry when it comes to integrated pest management.
For more information, go to info@canandaigualakeassoc.org or call (585) 394-5030.