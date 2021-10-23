WATERLOO — The Town Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2022 town budget at its Monday meeting.
The preliminary budget shows a tax rate of $3.28 per $1,000 of assessed value, the same as 2021.
The budget shows an increase in appropriations for the general and highway funds from $2.06 million in 2021 to $2.37 million for 2022. However, the amount of unexpended fund balance that would be used as revenue will jump from $91,763 in 2021 to $727,585 in 2022, allowing the amount to be raised by taxes to remain at $846,738.
The sum of budgets for 13 special districts is projected to rise from $1.39 million to $1.47 million, increasing the amount to be raised by taxes by $22,000.
The board also will consider approving the preliminary budget later in the meeting.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to approve 2022 licenses for 14 mobile home parks in the town.
Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the town’s Virginia Street offices.