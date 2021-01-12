GENEVA — A public hearing planned on a proposed local law that would create a police review board had been scheduled for Wednesday.
That hearing has been delayed.
According to City Clerk Lori Guinan, the city did not publish a legal notice advertising the hearing, as is mandated. The legal notice must run a minimum of five days before the hearing in order to comply with state law.
The board will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to set a new hearing date.
To watch Wednesday’s Council meeting, go to the city’s YouTube page, City of Geneva NY, or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/join or call (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID: 874 9338 1339; the password 118155.
The city said every person that signed up to speak at the public hearing will be notified by email of the change.
If you would like to sign up to speak or have comments read aloud at the public hearing, email Guinan at lguinan@geneva.ny.us. Local Law 1-2020, as well as additional police reform information, can be found at http://cityofgenevany.com/police-reform/.