SENECA FALLS — The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed financial aid package for Finger Lakes Agronomics before a final decision is made.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Seneca Falls Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St.
The IDA has passed an initial inducement resolution to offer a PILOT agreement for town, county and school district taxes and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording tax.
The company, owned by James Siak, has purchased 10 acres in Deer Run Corporate Park on Auburn Road, Seneca Falls, from the IDA for $85,496.
He plans to relocate from Route 318 and build his dry and liquid fertilizer and seed distribution facility at the new site. The IDA will acquire a leasehold interest in the facility from Siak and lease the facility back to him to allow the financial assistance. At the end of the lease, the property will go to Finger Lakes Agronomics.
A copy of the company’s application for financial assistance and an analysis of the costs and benefits of the proposed incentives is available for public inspection at the IDA office on the third floor of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo.
Depending on the outcome of the hearing, the IDA could vote on a final incentive package at its Feb. 6 meeting.