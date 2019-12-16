TYRE — State Hearing Officer Clark Petschek will review evidence presented at a Dec. 10 hearing before making a recommendation on penalties to the state Gaming Commission on 13 alleged violations of state bingo laws by the Magee Fire Department.
The Commission can accept, modify or reject Petschek’s recommendation.
The hearing was conducted in Schenectady and included testimony and evidence presented by Commission staff, town officials and the fire department.
The Gaming Commission, in response to complaints from a member of the fire department, investigated the department’s bingo operations for the period of July 2016 to August 2019.
In October, the Commission filed 13 violations against the department.
They include:
• Failure to file weekly bingo reports with the local licensing authority, the town of Tyre, within seven days after the conclusion of each bingo game occasion.
• Failure to file weekly bingo cash control reports with the town within seven days after the conclusion of each bingo event.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the local licensing authority within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the state Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event.
• Failure to deposit bingo proceeds the next business day after a bingo event.
• Conducting bingo games prior to the issuance of a bingo license by the town of Tyre.
• Failure to include or add the name of the active members who would conduct bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license.
• Failure to disclose the name and criminal history or information of an active member who would conduct bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license. The was an undisclosed bingo worker who has a criminal record in 2018 and 2019.
• Bingo workers failed to wear badges and those who did, not all had the required information on the badges.
• Engaged in the unlicensed sale of bell jar tickets and sold tickets not listed in the application for a license to conduct games of chance.
• Failure to file quarterly bell jar reports with the Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of the calendar quarter during the time bell jar games were sold.
• Selling raffle tickets in other municipalities without applying to sell raffle tickets there and without written approval. Specifically, they are charged with selling raffle tickets by mail throughout the United States and in person in numerous municipalities in the state.
• Deriving net proceed from one raffle in an amount not less than $5,000 without a license to conduct raffle.
A fine could be imposed not exceeding $25,000.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Nov. 20, but postponed until Dec. 10.