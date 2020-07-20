SENECA FALLS — Should the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency give financial aid to Danaren Dental Laboratories so it can expand its manufacturing operations in Seneca Falls?
If you have an opinion on that, the IDA has scheduled a virtual public hearing for 2 p.m. July 27.
Danaren has applied for a 10-year PILOT agreement, an exemption from paying sales tax on equipment and materials used to construct and equip the addition and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording fee.
The company wants to lease a 15,000-square-foot parcel of vacant land from BonaDent Dental Laboratories adjacent to its existing facility at 1855 Routes 5&20 and build a 13,650-square-foot manufacturing facility there. A copy of Danaren’s application can be viewed on the IDA website, www.senecacountyida.org, under meetings and minutes.
In the application, President and CEO Bruce Bonafiglia said Danaren has positioned itself within the dental lab industry as a cost-effective option for dentists looking for low-cost restorations. He said the company competes with labs in China, India and Mexico, as well as other American labs that currently outsource their work to those three countries.
“Danaren has outgrown its current manufacturing space. In order to continue to maintain a competitive advantage within the marketplace and to grow its business, Danaren needs additional manufacturing space,” Bonafiglia wrote.
He said options include expanding in Seneca Falls, expanding at other company facilities in Florida or South Carolina and outsourcing the production to China or India. As part of those discussions, Bonafiglia asked the IDA for assistance on the option of keeping production local.
“With adequate space to operate, Danaren will be able to not only retain its current 36 employees, but also grow to add a projected 35 jobs over the next five years in both executive and manufacturing, with a median salary of $55,000,” Bonafiglia said in his June 25 application letter.
Attached were letters of support from Congressman Tom Reed, R-24 of Corning, and State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua.
According to the application, the sales tax exemption for an estimated six-month construction period would total $292,000, based on total capital costs of the addition of $3.75 million. The mortgage fee exemption would save the company $22,500. The 10-year PILOT document shows the company would pay an estimated $267,640 in town, county and school taxes without the PILOT. With the PILOT, it would pay $80,293, a savings of $187,350.
The IDA would acquire a leasehold interest in the land and new building and lease it back to the company in order to make it eligible for the incentive package. It would be returned to Danaren when the lease expires.
The hearing will be live-streamed by GoToMeeting website at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/351140317. To offer comments on the proposal, people can join in the tele-conference with an IDA representative by calling +1 (517) 317-3122. The passcode is 351-140-317. People also can email comments in writing to k.kline@senecacountyida.org no later than 2 p.m. July 27.