CANANDAIGUA — Pretrial hearings have been scheduled in the case of a Monroe County man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the town of Canandaigua.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said a Huntley hearing for William Fricke is planned for Aug. 12 in county court. Judge Kristina Karle will later rule if statements Fricke made to police can be used if he testifies at his trial.
Fricke, 67, of Fairport, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Jan. 2 stabbing death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport, at a home on West Lake Road.
Injured during the incident was Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, who owns the home. Fricke faces charges of attempted murder and assault for those injuries.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Baker died from multiple stab wounds and Gruttadaro suffered life-threatening injuries during the nighttime incident. Gruttadaro was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and later released.
Henderson said Fricke drove from the scene. His vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border, but Fricke was not in the vehicle.
Authorities learned Fricke was possibly at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there about 2 a.m. the following day.
Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. Henderson and Ritts have declined to say if Fricke’s injuries were from a car accident or the alleged stabbing.
Neither Henderson nor Ritts would speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he allegedly ditched his car. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows several vehicles stop near Fricke’s vehicle, then drive away on Route 31F.
Fricke originally was charged with second-degree murder after his arrest but Ritts presented the case to a grand jury, leading to the more serious charge.
Ritts said there could be other hearings, depending on the judge’s review of the case. Fricke is being held in the county jail without bail.
Pretrial arguments in the case were scheduled for April 1 but delayed due to COVID-19.