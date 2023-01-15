SENECA FALLS — The restoration of the first floor of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the former Seneca Knitting Mill, is complete and open to visitors.
Now, officials want to renovate the second, third and fourth floors to finish the conversion of the 1844 limestone structure into the Hall’s permanent home.
To help do that, the town of Seneca Falls is planning to apply for a $2 million Restore New York Communities Initiative grant, money that would be sued to renovate and rehabilitate the upper three floors into 11,500 more square feet of usable space. The total estimated cost of the remaining work is $2.2 million.
The town board will conduct a required public hearing on the application at 12 noon Jan. 20 in the Ovid Street municipal building.
The Restore NY program is administered by the Empire State Development Corp. The town is applying for Round 7 grant money.
The project includes the design and rehabilitation of the upper three floors, and repurposing those long-vacant floors into a fully operational museum and event space. Town officials note that the conversion of the mill into the Hall of Fame is a key part of the town’s master plan.
The project would address the Hall’s need for expansion and programming growth, provide full access to all four floors of the building for exhibits, programming, community gatherings and conference space, promote regional tourism and economy, and rehabilitate an iconic downtown historic structure.
The Hall of Fame would be responsible for any costs above the grant amount, if awarded.
For more information about the hearing, including accessibility for person with disabilities, contact Town Clerk Nicaletta Greer at 315-568-8013 or ngreer@senecafalls.com by Monday. (Jan 16) Information is available on the town website too.
The Hall of Fame was established in the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement in 1969 and has inducted 302 American women for their achievements in a variety of fields.
Seneca Knitting Mill operated until 1999, when it was closed by its North Carolina owner.