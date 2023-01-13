WATERLOO — Pretrial hearings have been scheduled in the cases of two men arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a former local resident.
Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch authorized a Feb. 27 Huntley hearing for Christopher Kesterson and one for Wayne Ellison Jr. March 13. Both appeared in court last week.
The hearings will determine if statements made by Kesterson and Ellison to police after they were in custody or arrested can be used at trial.
Kesterson, 36, and Ellison, 37, face charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sept. 30 shooting death of William Waugh, 33, at a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, near the Ontario County line. Police said Waugh was a former local resident who was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff’s investigators said animosity following a bar fight is the likely motive. Waugh was shot on a porch at approximately 1 a.m., about 30-40 minutes after the alleged fight, and pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Police said while Waugh could not speak to officers due to the severity of his wounds, interviews and a witness provided information leading police to the suspects, both of whom had fled the scene. The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by state police and Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Police believe Ellison, of Waterloo, was the shooter. Investigators found the alleged murder weapon.
Kesterson, of Phelps, was arrested later that day in Geneva. Police said Ellison, who has ties to Florida, was arrested by police in Tampa and extradited to New York.
Kesterson is being represented by assigned Auburn-based attorney Manford Susman. Ellison is being represented by assigned attorney Rome Canzano, who has an office in Auburn and handles cases in area counties.
Both remain incarcerated in the Seneca County Correctional Facility.