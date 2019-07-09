GENEVA — As the summer temperatures climb, so does the chance of blue-green algae showing up in the Finger Lakes.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer noted that blue-green algae occurs naturally in low numbers. However, during prolonged hot weather, it can discolor water and form a layer of scum on the top of surface, particularly in warm, shallow areas.
“It is safe to swim and boat in areas of a lake without visible algae,” Beer said, “but some blue-green algae produces toxins that pose health risks to people and animals if exposed in large enough quantities.”
Symptoms of exposure may include allergic reactions or eye, skin, nose and throat irritation. Ingesting large amounts of water containing blue-green algae toxins has resulted in liver and nervous-system damage in laboratory animals, pets, livestock and people.
Beer said people, pets and livestock should avoid contact with water that has scum on the surface or is discolored blue-green, yellow, brown or red. The public is reminded to keep dogs out of large algae blooms.
“If contact does occur, wash with soap and water or rinse thoroughly with clean water,” Beer relayed. “Swimming, bathing or showering with water not visibly affected by blue-green algae bloom is not expected to cause health effects, but if symptoms of toxin exposure develop, stop using the water and seek medical attention.”
Do not to drink untreated surface water, Beer added. Home boiling and disinfection by chlorine or UV filtering does not remove algae toxins. When using surface water to wash dishes, people are advised to rinse with bottled water.
“In addition to toxins, untreated surface water may contain bacteria, parasites or viruses known to cause illness,” Beer said. “New York State public water supplies that use surface water sources have operational controls in place to minimize the introduction of pathogens and blue-green algae in drinking water.”
