LYONS — With temperatures expected to rise into the 90s and humidity on the rise as well over the next two days, this is not a good time to be without an air conditioner or fan.
But for many folks sticking it out at the Canalside Mobile Home Park, which has had its power cut off for a week, that’s exactly what they will be doing.
Lyons Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan said he asked New York State Electric & Gas to cut off power to the aging trailer park at 7537 Old Lyons Road for one reason: Safety.
He said calls were received at NYSEG and his office reporting power surges and brownouts.
“They have been disconnected and will be reconnected when they install a safe and adequate electrical distribution system,” Bogan said Thursday.
Bogan knows shutting off the power is a difficult thing to deal with for residents, but in consultation with Lyons Fire Chief Chief Bob Darcangelis, it was determined that the aging electrical lines posed a fire hazard for park residents.
He said the town and the park owners have been in court “numerous times” since the middle of 2017 concerning “deficiencies and safety issues” with the park’s electrical distribution system.
“The problem just keeps getting worse,” he said.
Bogan said he has no grounds to condemn the park.
“They have municipal water and sewer,” he said. “You don’t have to turn your lights on.”
Many residents of the park are living elsewhere during the power shutdown.
One woman, who asked that her name not be used for fear of reprisal from park management, said she comes during the day and leaves at night to stay with a boyfriend. She said her two children cannot live in such hot conditions.
“It’s like 100 degrees in the trailer,” she said.
The woman said the power surges have ruined the appliances of many residents — anything from refrigerators and TVs to air conditioners.
She said NYSEG gave residents an hour’s notice before shutting off the power Thursday afternoon.
“I lost all my food — everything,” she said.
Her brother, who also asked not to be identified, said that even if power is restored, he worries that many of the homes — many in poor condition — have electrical wiring that is simply too old to be connected with modern wiring.
Crews were on site Thursday afternoon digging trenches, presumably to install new wiring in the park, but it’s unclear when power will be restored.
Channel 8, which first reported the story, said park management is not commenting, but they did tell the station that they are working hard to restore power to the mobile home park.
The resident who spoke with the Finger Lakes Times said she likes living there, noting that her mobile home cost very little and that lot rent is low at the park.
“It’s a decent place,” she said. “It’s very quiet. We have no trouble here. People help each other.”
Besides the town of Lyons, other agencies involved include the county and state health departments.
“The New York State Department of Health has provided assistance to the town of Lyons and the Wayne County department of health as they work to resolve Canalside Mobile Home Park’s electrical issues,” said Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesperson for the state agency.
Diane Devlin director of Wayne County Public Health, could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
