GENEVA — A former North Street School assistant principal will return to serve as principal of the building on April 24.
Heather Eysaman, North Street School’s assistant principal from 2017-19, was appointed as the new principal by the district’s Board of Education.
She is currently the principal of Rochester Academy Charter School. Her work in Geneva also included roles as dean of students, instructional coach, technology mentor, program coordinator, interim assistant principal and summer school principal from 2015 until her appointment as assistant principal of North Street.
Eysaman has nearly 20 years’ experience in education, 13 as a teacher and seven as an administrator.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Eysaman back to Geneva,” Superintendent of Schools Bo Wright said. “Although I have not yet had the pleasure of working with her, I know she was an asset to this district during her previous years here, and I am certain she is the right choice to lead North Street School.”
“I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to NSS,” Eysaman said. “I have always considered it home and look forward to spending many years in service to the students, staff, and families of the Geneva City School District. I am grateful for the opportunity to work once again in such an amazing community.”
She has a master’s from the University of Rochester in teaching and curriculum and a bachelor’s from the University of Richmond in history. Eysaman also is certified as a school building leader.
She is currently working on her Master of Education degree at the University of Rochester with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and culturally responsive curriculum.