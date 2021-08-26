PENN YAN — The third annual HEELS UP 5K race and walk will take place Sept. 11. Proceeds from this hybrid event will benefit a comprehensive renovation project to improve the common space in Unit 4 — the neurobehavioral unit — at The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
The in-person race will commence at 9 a.m. from the starting point at the Medical Arts Building on the hospital campus at 418 N. Main St. Virtual participants are invited to complete the event between Sept. 4-18. As the race date will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, there will be special activities to honor first responders and those who lost their lives on that day.
Last year’s race, held virtually due to the pandemic, reaped more than $9,000 raised from generous area businesses and donors for activities and exercise programs for residents at The Homestead. These funds went helped staff keep the residents active and upbeat, and reduce their feelings of isolation, anxiety and uncertainty, brought on by the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Sponsorships are available. Other ways to get involved include sponsoring a company team in the race or volunteering to provide a water station on race day.
Sign up online to participate or sponsor this year’s race by finding Heels Up For Healing 5K at runsignup.com.