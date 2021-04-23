The New York Power Authority has hired a company to take to the skies over Wayne County to install fiber-optic cable and other communications hardware.
Through May, the Power Authority said it will be performing work on transmission lines in Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Onondaga counties, the final phase of the Power Authority’s $153 million Communications Backbone initiative. Announced in 2017, it spans multiple regions throughout the state, although the current phase includes a 60-mile stretch of transmission line running primarily through Wayne County.
Over the next several weeks, work will proceed over an area of approximately 60 miles, from Pannell Road in Perinton, Monroe County, across Wayne and Cayuga counties, and concluding in Clay, Onondaga County. The work involves the installation of fiber-optic cables and other communications systems, connecting NYPA’s 16 power-generating facilities and 1,400 miles of transmission infrastructure to its White Plains office and the Integrated Smart Operations Center.
NYPA has contracted with Michels Power to perform the work.
According to the Power Authority, the helicopter work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting. While installing the cable along the transmission line, the helicopter is 100-200 feet off the ground. When the helicopter is traveling between locations, it flies at an altitude of 400-500 feet.
The Power Authority cautions the public to stay as far away as possible from the work, which in some cases involves live transmission lines.