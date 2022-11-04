GENEVA — Kenan Baldridge, who has challenged incumbent state Sen. Pam Helming twice before, is hoping a change in the 54th District boundaries will give him an advantage in this year’s race.
The new district includes all of Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties and five towns in Monroe: Riga, Wheatland, Rush, Chili and Mendon. There are 59,527 enrolled Democrats, 82,933 enrolled Republicans and 59,131 blanks, or those with no party affiliation, according to the state Board of Elections website.
Baldridge, a Democrat, said there are more Democratic and non-enrolled residents in the part of the district that’s new than there were in the part that is no longer in the 54th: Seneca County, parts of Cayuga County, a sliver of Yates County, and the town of Webster in Monroe County and the town of Lansing in Tompkins County.
“The numbers are there,” he said, regarding the electorate and his chance to prevail.
Helming, a Republican running for her fourth two-year term, said 50% of the district is new. However, that information, along with the fact that the new area has a slightly lower number of Republicans, isn’t dissuading her.
She said the new parts of the district are rural and are very similar to the area she has represented for the past eight years. Her leadership in the Senate on issues that are important throughout the region — namely agriculture, inflation and the economy, crime and gun control — make her a familiar face and voice.
Just as in her previous campaigns, Helming said her priority is “staying focused on the needs of the residents and the businesses in the 54th Senate district.”
Her votes, she said, are important, but she said she views her job first and foremost as helping district residents navigate through the sometimes complicated process of dealing with state regulations and getting the most out of state programs meant to assist them. And her outreach, through mobile office visits and surveys, gives her the feedback she needs to make informed decisions with regards to what is best for her district, she said.
In the 2018 elections, Democrats gained eight Senate seats, taking control of the chamber from the Republicans. In the 2020 elections, Democrats won a total of 43 seats, while Republicans won 20; the election results gave Senate Democrats a veto-proof two-thirds super majority.
The flip also made a major dent in the bipartisanship that allows minority issues to come to the forefront.
“The makeup of the Senate has dramatically changed,” Helming said. “The people of the (Democrat Socialist Party) are not interested in having conversations.”
Still, she said, she has been able to navigate successfully in the Senate getting the area’s priorities heard. In 2019, she was able to get a bill through the Senate that effectively shut down a plan to put a waste-to-energy incinerator in Romulus, a bill that landed bipartisan support.
Helming said working across the aisle has not evaporated entirely, and there is evidence that upstate and downstate can have different legal expectations. She used the minimum wage law as an example — minimum wage is higher downstate, where the cost of living is higher. Upstate businesses don’t have to meet the same wage standard, she noted.
She also got legislation passed that provided $45 million in state financial aid to residents, businesses and local governments hurt by record high water and flooding on the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017, and was congratulated publicly for her work by then-Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“The funding we were able to get through helped a lot of people,” said Helming, who described the shoreline program as the largest state disaster-relief act ever.
Baldridge said this race, like his previous runs, has gotten no traction, or funding, from downstate Democrats; he also is accepting no money from political action committees, he noted. He does not want to be beholden to anyone except the people he represents if he makes it to the Senate, he said.
About the PACs, he said, “I’m not their guy.”
Baldridge said as a Democrat, he will be able to go places as part of the majority where Helming is shut out: party caucuses where issues are hashed over and decisions are made.
Helming acknowledged that difficulty — when bills get to the floor for argument, their passage is often a foregone conclusion. But, she said, language she drafted has ended up being included in a bill because of her ability to be heard by some of her Democratic colleagues.
Baldridge said he would not be an echo of agreement; that it is likely he will see things differently on many subjects, being from upstate where priorities are not urban. But at least, he said, he would be “in the room.
“I don’t know that they will listen to me,” Baldridge said, “but I can make the arguments.”
He said his priorities now are much the same as in previous runs: making sure that women’s reproductive rights are respected, healthcare is affordable for everyone, and the environment is respected. He is hoping for passage of proposition 1 on the ballot, a measure authorizing $4.2 billion in bond sales to making environmental improvements that reduce the impact of climate change.
Helming said that she has been a true advocate for the environment, but change cannot come at a huge cost and that compromise must be sought so the average resident can afford it.
“Inflation has hit us pretty hard here,” she said.
As for abortion rights, Helming, who sponsored the failed Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in 2019, said, “Women’s reproductive health is a very important and deeply personal issue. The recent Supreme Court decision does not impact NY’s law. In fact, NY’s law legalizing abortion predates Roe v. Wade. In addition, access to abortion in NYS was reinforced and expanded with the state’s 2019 Reproductive Health Act.”
Helming voted against it, along with the rest of the members of her party.
Baldridge said he would like to see all profits from the New York State Lottery and all gaming go to the state’s education budget. He was critical of Helming for voting against the part of the state budget that included education aid for local schools.
The problem, Helming said, is that she is not against getting the most out of the budget for area schools, but she is against putting policy in the budget documents that essentially force a no vote. She said it is not the way to put together a spending plan, adding that Baldridge doesn’t understand the process and what goes into weighing the pluses and minuses of such bills.
Unexpectedly, the two are not far apart on gun control or bail reform.
Baldridge was clear that, like Helming, he found that the state was too reactionary when it came to dealing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings on New York’s gun control earlier this year.
“It doesn’t work to make law too quickly,” he said, noting that much of the new gun caveats are cumbersome for upstate New York residents and he would try to put that idea across if he were to be elected. “The Republicans are not always wrong.”
Helming, who voted against the gun bill, was adamant that the tighter restrictions “would do nothing to bring down the rising crime rate.” She said there needs to be real discussion on gun control and other matters, including bail reform, about what changes are needed and not rush things through. And, she said, the law regarding concealed carry — and where it is no longer allowed — has affected even historical reenactors who are no longer sure where they can hold events, according to the letter of law.
“This bill has unintended consequences,” Helming said, noting that it would affect the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games, commonly known as Lake Placid 2023, a collegiate, winter sports event scheduled for Jan. 12-27, 2023, in Lake Placid.
“The biathlon wouldn’t be allowed,” she said.
Both candidates agree that bail reform must not punish someone because they are poor, and they also agreed that judges must have more discretion on who is released when a violent charge is involved.