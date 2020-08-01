GENEVA — Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt recently announced the appointment of Senator Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, to the Senate Committee on Health.
As a member of the Senate Health Committee, Helming will play an integral role in the joint legislative hearings to investigate New York nursing home deaths related to COVID-19.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Senate Health Committee and I look forward to participating in legislative hearings that will examine what happened in our nursing homes, especially in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early this month, I have been calling for an independent investigation into nursing homes. We must use these hearings to learn where the state went wrong in order to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future. Nursing home residents and their loved ones and friends deserve answers and accountability,” Senator Helming said.
“Thousands of lives have been lost in our state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and New Yorkers deserve answers,” said Ortt.
“We need an advocate who will press the governor and Senate Democrats on the state’s response. Sen. Helming will be that advocate and bring her experience and passion to an issue area that is critical to our state and our Senate Republican conference.”
In addition to Health, Senator Helming is the ranking member on the Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business, Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, and Rural Resources. She is also a member of the committees on Agriculture, Racing, Gaming and Wagering and Housing.
Sen. Helming’s district consists of Seneca and Wayne counties, parts of Cayuga and Ontario counties, and the towns of Lansing and Webster.