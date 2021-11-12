While the inductee came from Cayuga County, dozens of veterans from Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties were nominated this year for the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame from the 54th Senate District.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Cananadaigua, publicly recognized the nominees at area events in the run-up to Veterans Day.
Helming’s father was an Air Force veteran who worked as an airplane mechanic during the Korean War and trained at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca County. Her son-in-law completed several deployments as a U.S. Army Green Beret.
“One of my greatest honors as a state senator is to recognize the men and women who have served with honor and distinction in the United States Armed Forces,” Helming said. “I am indebted to our veterans for their dedicated service to our country and our communities, and I am proud to recognize these nominees for the Veterans Hall of Fame. Thank you to the families and friends who took the time to nominate them and share their incredible stories.”
This year’s inductee from the 54th District is Mark Wilmot of Aurora, Cayuga County, a former Navy SEAL. He is among approximately 60 veterans from across the state who are part of this year’s Hall of Fame class, with a virtual ceremony held on Veterans Day.
Area events were held Tuesday for Wayne County veterans at Heritage Baptist Church Palmyra, and for Ontario County veterans at Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457.
Wednesday events were held for Seneca County veterans at Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls, and in Auburn for veterans of Cayuga and Tompkins counties.
Helming recognized 85 nominees this year. Veterans with an asterisk next to their names were honored posthumously.
Ontario County
- Ralph J. Adams (Clifton Springs); James D. Allen Jr. (Geneva); John C. Bennett (Canandaigua); John C. Bryan(Canandaigua); Vincent J. Crudele (Canandaigua); Ronald J. DeYulio (Geneva); Rodney L. Dutton (Canandaigua); William J. Eddinger (Canandaigua); Jason Frost (Clifton Springs); Frederick H. Goodnow (Canandaigua); Lloyd M. Griffin Jr. (Shortsville); George E. Herren (Canandaigua); Walter F. Hill(Canandaigua); Donald H. Lincoln(Canandaigua); Matthew S. Martin (Canandaigua); Anthony Muscolino (Manchester); James F. Reidy Jr. (Geneva); Timothy G. Riley (Canandaigua); John Schlesing (Farmington); Michael Tucker (Canandaigua); John Vesco (Clifton Springs); Russell E. Wixson (Farmington).
Seneca County
- Dan Acquilano (Waterloo); David Benedict (Waterloo); Garld A. Bennett(Waterloo); Wayne L. Campbell (Waterloo); Melvin J. Creswell(Ovid); Gerardo Diaz (Waterloo); Richard H. Houseworth (Covert); James T. Hughes (Waterloo); Richard C. Laude (Seneca Falls); Thomas J. Lewis Jr. (Waterloo); Edwin G. Nelson(Waterloo); Charles Nightingale (Waterloo); John D. Nolander (Fayette); Thomas D. Rapalee (Interlaken); Michael Sinicropi (Seneca Falls); Eric T. Sloughter Jr. (Ovid); Edward J. Walawender (Ovid).
Wayne County
Lester G. Bartley (Lyons); Chris Bach (Palmyra); John C. Burton (Lyons); James Chatfield (Wolcott); Donald A. Dohse Jr. (Macedon); John T. Ellwood (Clyde); George F. Gushue (Sodus); Derek M. Hasbrouck (Newark); Robert Heintzelman (Ontario); Earl R. Hinkson(Macedon); James D. Hoffman (Williamson); Trevor Johnson (Marion); Peter Karekos(Newark); John Kuhn Jr. (Lyons); Edward J. Lennon(Palmyra); James E. Lennon (Palmyra); Brian D. Manktelow (Lyons); John R. Marsh(Newark); Renee Maybee (Ontario); Floyd McGovern (Newark); Philip McTigue (Ontario); Larry D. Metcalf(Savannah); William J. Shaver (Ontario); Peter Stirpe (Lyons); Francis Viehmann (Sodus).