ALBANY — State Sen. Pam Helming recognized three individuals from the 54th Senate District who were honored during the virtual 2020 Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration held by the New York State Office for the Aging Tuesday.
Kay Viggiani of Clifton Springs, Thomas Herendeen of Lyons, and Franklin Clark Sr. of Williamson were among those honored. Clark was honored posthumously; he died Nov. 2.
The event honors exceptional people, who through their actions, demonstrate the spirit of civic engagement and selflessness.
“I recently had the opportunity to pay my respects to Frank Clark and extend my appreciation to his family for his extraordinary service to the Williamson community and New York state,” Helming said. “Frank was a dedicated leader in the fire service, locally and statewide, and I am grateful for his enduring contributions.
“I also congratulate Kay Viggiani and Tom Herendeen, who for decades, have worked tirelessly and selflessly to support their fellow citizens and their communities.”
Clark was recognized for his 50-plus years of service to Williamson Fire Company #1. He was fire commissioner for the Williamson Fire District for 18 years, past president of the Northern Central Fireman’s Association and Wayne County Senior Action Council, past representative of New York Statewide Senior Action Council, and a volunteer coach to Williamson and Victor youth.
Viggiani was recognized for her service as a nurse and educator, and for her longtime volunteer commitment to the Ontario County Office for the Aging, including a stint as vice-chair of the advisory council, and as a caregiver coach and workshop leader. She also has volunteered for Family Promise of Ontario County and House of John, and is a member of the Clifton Springs Library Board of Trustees.
Herendeen was honored for his volunteer service to Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County and the Lyons Community Center. He has been a board member and treasurer of Lyons Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer tutor to local students, and manager of Ohmann Theatre. He is a member of Grace Episcopal Church as well.