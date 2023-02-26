State Sen. Pam Helming is moving her local office from Geneva to Canandaigua.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Helming said the move was made to “meet the demand of constituent engagement.”
Helming’s Geneva office at 425 N. Exchange St. closed for good Thursday. Her new space opens to the public Monday, and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Helming represents the New York State Senate’s 54th District, an area that includes all of Ontario and Wayne counties, as well as Livingston County and part of Monroe County.