ALBANY — State lawmakers from the region are calling for the resignation of state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker after a report by the attorney general says New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents by as much as 50 percent.
The report took aim at some nursing homes as well; they were cited for failing to implement proper infection protocols, among a host of other issues.
“The underreporting of COVID deaths in New York’s nursing homes by as much as 50 percent is a betrayal of the public trust and Dr. Zucker must take accountability for this,” said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua on Thursday following the release of the report by Attorney General Letitia James. “I have lost faith in his ability to lead this critical agency and provide information that can be trusted.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, a member of the Senate Investigations Committee, called on the committee’s chair to immediately issue subpoenas to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top administration officials to compel their direct testimony before the Legislature.
“For too long the Cuomo stonewalling on this nursing homes tragedy has been unacceptable, and worse,” O’Mara said. “It needs to end starting today. The governor has for unknown reasons tried to conceal the truth on the devastation of this crisis in our nursing homes, and it has caused great harm. Today’s report begins to forcefully expose the lies and the possible cover-up. Now every available action needs to be taken to compel the governor and his administration to tell the truth and be held accountable.”
AG James has been examining discrepancies between the number of deaths being reported by the state’s Department of Health and the number of deaths reported by the homes themselves (See AP story at right).
Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to take a “special” effort to protect nursing homes early on last spring. He tasked James last year with investigating how nursing homes were complying with COVID-19 guidelines last year.
James said her review found that a lack of infection controls at nursing homes also put residents at increased risk of harm, while nursing homes that had lower federal scores for staffing had higher COVID-19 fatality rates.
Zucker denied the health department had undercounted deaths.
“The OAG’s report is only referring to the count of people who were in nursing homes but transferred to hospitals and later died,” Zucker said in a lengthy news release Thursday afternoon. “The OAG suggests that all should be counted as nursing home deaths and not hospital deaths even though they died in hospitals.
“That does not in any way change the total count of deaths, but is instead a question of allocating the number of deaths between hospitals and nursing homes. DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes. As the OAG report states, reporting from nursing homes is inconsistent and often inaccurate.”
Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, a frequent critic of the state’s COVID-19 policies related to nursing homes, issued a scathing statement in response to the AG’s report.
“Since May of last year, we have worked tirelessly to shine a light on New York’s disastrous nursing home policies to ensure such a colossal public health failure never happens again,” he said. “Instead of working with us, Gov. Cuomo’s only response has been to ruthlessly attack anyone who questioned the state’s disastrous policies, including those from his party, deny any wrongdoing, and hide damning nursing home fatalities data that would implicate his administration. Now, the state’s incompetence and gross negligence have been confirmed by its own attorney general.”
Reed reiterated his call for a full federal investigation into what he called “New York’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 crisis. ... Given the state’s refusal to be transparent, we must also hold additional congressional hearings to fully understand the scope of the state’s incompetence, as well as the state’s efforts to obfuscate the truth.”
Late Thursday, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, called on Cuomo’s emergency powers to be removed in light of the report’s findings.
“It is downright despicable for the governor to have allowed for the underreporting of the deaths due to COVID-19 in nursing homes,” said Manktelow. “These are people’s family, friends and loved ones, they deserve to know what has really been going on. He has also allowed nursing homes to continue to skirt infection control protocols. Given that the elderly are one of the most vulnerable portions of our population, this is completely unacceptable and must be addressed immediately. Especially as COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise, we do not need a repeat of what happened last year.
“You can’t fix a mistake by making another.”
Zucker claimed it’s inaccurate to say that a March 25 memo forced nursing homes to COVID-19 patients.
“While some commentators have suggested DOH’s March 25 guidance was a directive that nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients even if they could not care appropriately for them, such an interpretation would violate statutes and regulations that place obligations on nursing homes to care for residents,” he said. “For example, New York law requires a nursing home to ‘accept and retain only those residents for whom it can provide adequate care.’ ... Preliminary findings show a number of nursing homes implemented the March 25 guidance with understanding of this fundamental assessment.”
To read the full report, go to https://on.ny.gov/2NM5e59.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.