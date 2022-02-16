ALBANY — Seneca County has found an ally in its opposition to a proposed state Senate bill that would alter the makeup of the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. Board of Directors.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said she will vote against the bill proposed by a Buffalo-area legislator.
Last week, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to oppose the bill while seeking support from Helming and other state lawmakers. Helming voiced her opposition at Monday’s meeting of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee.
Currently, each of the 15 counties that own Western Region OTB facilities has one member on the board, plus a representative from the cities of Rochester and Buffalo. The proposed bill stipulates that one member represent Chautauqua, Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Schuyler and Seneca counties; one member represent Oswego, Cattaraugus and Wayne counties; three would represent Monroe, Wyoming and Orleans counties; four would represent Erie County; one would represent Niagara County; one would be appointed by the governor; one would be appointed by the Senate majority leader; and one would be appointed by the Assembly speaker.
“This bill dilutes the representation and the voices of our rural counties on the board,” Helming said. “And it is a blatant example of government overreach, allowing the governor and Senate and Assembly leaders to appoint one member each. To my knowledge, that’s never been done before.”
“Western Region OTB contributes significant revenue to our rural counties and supports many charitable causes in our local communities,” she added. “There is no reason to change the board’s membership.”
Helming’s district includes Seneca, Ontario and Wayne counties.