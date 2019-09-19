GENEVA — State Sen. Pam Helming’s office is accepting nominations for the Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.
People can nominate a veteran from the 54th Senate District, which includes Seneca and Wayne counties, and portions of Ontario, Cayuga, Monroe, and Tompkins counties.
The Hall of Fame honors outstanding veterans who have distinguished themselves and made significant contributions in their military careers, professional endeavors, and community service.
“As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a current U.S. Army soldier, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for everything that the men and women of our nation’s military have done and continue to do to protect our freedom and our way of life as American citizens,” Helming said in a press release. “As a New York state senator, I want to show my gratitude for our veterans by seeking nominations for the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, honoring the nominees around Veterans Day, and selecting an inductee for the Hall of Fame.
“Our veterans contribute so much to our society both in and out of uniform, and they make our communities better places to live. We are fortunate that many of these extraordinary service members make their homes here in the Wayne-Finger Lakes region, and help strengthen our communities and serve as pillars of our region. I strongly believe it is our duty to pay tribute to these men and women for their service and sacrifice, and I look forward to recognizing their commitment and dedication on behalf of all of us.”
Helming’s office will accept nominees through Oct. 11. Nominees must live in the 54th District, although those nominating them do not.
All nominators will be asked to provide a photo and complete information on the veteran.
Nomination forms are available at helming.nysenate.gov and may be submitted electronically. People can also print a paper version of the form and mail it to Helming’s district office at 425 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Anyone who has questions can contact the district office at (315) 568-9816.
Helming will recognize all of the Hall of Fame nominees during a recognition event, which is slated for November to coincide with Veterans Day. Last year, Helming recognized more than 100 area veterans at five ceremonies in the district.