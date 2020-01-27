FARMINGTON — Farmington taxpayers have benefited greatly from revenues the state sends back to the town from video lottery terminal revenues generated from racetracks that added gaming, including Finger Lakes Gaming and Race Track on Route 96.
Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe said Farmington received about $1.8 million in 2019.
That money might be coming to an end.
According to state Sen. Pam Helming, VLT funding would be eliminated for Farmington, Ontario County and many other upstate municipalities under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020-2021 executive budget.
In a press release issued Friday, Helming, Ingalsbe and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren asked Cuomo to restore the money.
“The loss of VLT funding would be devastating for taxpayers in the town of Farmington and Ontario County,” said Helming. “The town of Farmington is growing in part because this important support has allowed them to invest in improving infrastructure and public safety. These funds help keep both town and county taxes stable. VLT funding has been in place now for at least a decade, and was part of the original agreement when the state agreed to expand gaming to many racetracks across the state. The budget shouldn’t be balanced by reneging on longstanding agreements that help keep our local taxes down.”
Helming said the “area being affected by these cuts is in upstate New York. There is even a specific carve-out exempting Yonkers from these funding cuts. This is yet another example of the downstate Democratic majority looking out for themselves, and it is inexcusable.”
Ingalsbe said eliminating VLT revenues “to 15 different municipalities, including eight counties, while leaving VLT aid to Yonkers is both incomprehensible and devastating to all affected.”
Ingalsbe noted that Farmington has used VLT revenues for capital projects such as its new highway complex, new justice building and the recent Town Hall renovation and expansion.
“We also add VLT dollars to our highway and parks budget to support new projects,” he said. “It is my hope that the VLT money can be restored to Farmington and Ontario County in the New York State 2020-2021 budget.”
Marren said it is “unfortunate that the VLT funding to the town of Farmington and Ontario County has been eliminated from the governor’s executive budget without consideration of the overall impact. Support of gaming facilities in communities is often met with resistance from area residents and one of the incentives used to satisfy disapproval has always been the benefit of a portion of the proceeds from the video lottery terminals.”
County Administrator Mary Krause said the county receives $591,000 in FLT funds. She noted that this battle over VLT money is not the first.
“Such a cut would be a significant loss in revenue and have a direct impact on county property taxes,” she said. “This proposal by the governor to cut VLT revenues has been rejected in the past in adopted state budgets and we join with other impacted municipalities to say that it is critical that this funding be included in the next state budget.”