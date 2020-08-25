GENEVA — State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, is joining local election officials in urging people to be trained to be election inspectors for the Nov. 3 election.
Helming said there is an “urgent need” for election inspectors in every county in her district.
Election inspectors are paid $150 for working at a polling place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and new inspectors who need to undergo training are paid $25 for each training session. Inspectors are paid in December and those who undergo training must pass a test before being assigned to a polling place.
Inspectors must be enrolled in either the Democratic or Republican party.
“Inspectors help make our election run safely and smoothly. It is important that our polling locations are properly staffed,” Helming said. “This is an important opportunity to give back and get involved in the civic process.”
Helming said people with questions can go to her district office at 425 Exchange St., Geneva, or call (315) 568-9816.