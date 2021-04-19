CANANDAIGUA — Issues such as substance abuse, sexual health, suicide, smoking and vaping, bullying, and domestic violence are not new for teenagers and young adults.
What is new is a website — already receiving good reviews — that provides help on those topics, as well as personal stories about them.
EmpowerOC (the OC is for Ontario County) is a product of the Canandaigua-based Partnership for Ontario County and the agency’s Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
“Help and hope are out there,” said Jacquelyn Goebel, a Geneva High graduate who is the coalition coordinator. “This website is really comfortable and uses non-confrontational language in a harm reduction approach. We hope that really comes through.”
The target audience is teenagers, but the site also may appeal to young adults and school personnel. Goebel said the Canandaigua school district is using it as a teaching tool.
The Partnership and coalition worked with Rochester-based TGW (The Good Work) Studio, a social impact marketing company. Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director, called EmpowerOC a one-stop shop for prevention information on numerous topics affecting young people.
“This follows focus groups we had last summer with youth from the county,” she said. “This will give them an understanding on these topics, as well as education and information.”
The website is funded, in part, through a donation made from the annual “Painted Pinky,” a 5-kilometer race. It honors a former track and field star at Canandaigua Academy who lost her battle with addiction.
The site has information on partner agencies including the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes, Council on Alcoholism and Addiction of the Finger Lakes, Ontario County Mental Health, Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, and the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center, among others.
“From talking to our focus group, they recommended the topics and said the site should be colorful,” Goebel said. “They said when they need a resource, they need to know where to go and need it quickly. They want a phone number or a website.”
The site is linked to social media platforms, and Goebel said early feedback from those using it is good. Personal stories from those who have dealt with some of the issues are on the site, with more to be added.
“This is not about shaming or a guilt trip. Decisions on these topics will come up at some point,” Goebel said. “People respond well to relatable material.”
Dello Stritto said topics will be added as needed. Legalization of marijuana likely will be one of them.
“This platform can add more resources and topics,” she said. “We want to stay relevant with what are the biggest health-related topics today.”
Goebel said parents or family members of the target audience should check out the site, as well as teachers and school administrators.
“We understand a lot of the county does not look the same. What is relevant to kids in Naples may not be to kids in Geneva,” she said. “We are culturally aware of what is going to reach different folks.”