HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Humane Society is continuing to nurse 85 dogs back to health after they were seized from a home in Naples recently.
Officials have labeled it one of the worst animal cruelty cases they have seen in the county. They report that the dogs are slowly healing, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery.
Nicknamed the “Naples 85,” all Cairn and Yorkshire terriers, the dogs range from 4 months to 6 years old. Caring for them all at once has put a resource strain on the Ontario County Humane Society. Because funds are needed to treat them properly, the organization has set a goal of raising $125,000 over the next 90 days. The dogs are being treated for fleas, allergies, parasites, and are being spayed, neutered, and vaccinated.
“We are overwhelmed by the mass intake and urgent crisis response this has put on our shelter,” Ontario County Humane Society Shelter Manager Diane Faas said in a news release. “The best way to help is to make a financial donation. This will allow us to use the funds to treat the animals as needed. The outpouring of support we’ve seen from people across the country and even as far as Canada is just incredible. We’re so grateful to everyone who generously opened their hearts to volunteer and donate food, money, and supplies. We cannot do this alone.”
The lobby and hallways of the shelter are overflowing with food and linens. The excess of food may be at risk of spoiling as the shelter has reached its storage capacity.
“Adoption and foster care for the dogs is the next phase in this process,” Faas added. “Our goal is to quickly and efficiently allow as many of these animals as possible to be made adoptable to (or fostered by) responsible owners. We’re encouraging people to complete an application on our website.”
Because it is still an ongoing legal matter, the dogs cannot be released for adoption until deemed by the court, which could take up to eight months. The next court date is set for Aug. 15.
Another way to help immediately is for people to adopt the other animals in the shelter to make room for the “Naples 85.”
For more information on the “Naples 85” and to donate, go to www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.
