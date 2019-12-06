LYONS — Helpful Hearts Community Closet Inc. of Lyons, operated by Carolyn Cook, is once again hosting a number of events to assist the area’s less fortunate during the holiday season.
They are:
• Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon: Free new toys for ages infant to 12 with birth certificates, Wayne County address and identification. The event is at St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark.
• Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, at Helpful Hearts Community Closet, 12 Geneva St.: Sign up for free holiday food box. Identification with Wayne County address required. Only one per household allowed.
• Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St.: free gently used toys.
• Friday, Dec. 20, starting at 11 a.m., Helpful Hearts Community Closet holiday food box pickup; bring ticket received at signup.
For more information, call (315) 690-1952 or go to the organization’s Facebook page.