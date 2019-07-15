SENECA FALLS — New this year, industrial grade hemp production will be discussed at Empire Farms Days Aug. 6-8 at the Rodman Lott & Son Farm on Route 414.
The hemp program will include an Albany update by state Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, chain of the Assembly agriculture committee. She introduced the 2014 bill that allowed hemp to be grown in New York for the first time in 80 years. She spearheaded efforts to get the bill passed and signed into law and has authored several bills to grow and expand the industry.
She and State Senator Jen Metzger recently sponsored hemp extracts legislation that expands the state’s current industrial hemp law to regulate the production and marketing of extracts such as cannabidiol (CBD).
There will also be presentations by academic and industry leaders.
Speakers at the new Hemp Center include Dr. Larry Smart and Dr. Chris Becker from Cornell University, Jeff Kostuick of Canada and Allan Gandelman of Cortland.
“Hemp offers farmers a potential new crop. However, as with any new crop, it is critical to obtain the information you need to be successful before investing land, time and money. Empire Farm Days offers a great opportunity to talk with experienced growers about the conditions best suited to hemp production,” Becker said.
Empire Farm admission is free. Parking will cost $10 per vehicle.
