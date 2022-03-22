LYONS — Katrina Henderson took over as Lyons Middle/High School principal Feb. 14.
Henderson most recently worked as acting principal at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center. Prior to working there, she was a health and physical-education teacher at Penn Yan Academy, and a PE teacher in the Newark school district.
Henderson earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education at SUNY Cortland and her master’s degree in health education online at Trident University.
“I have always had a leadership mentality, and I just very much felt the need to have a larger impact,” Henderson said about her transition from teaching to the administrative side of education.
“She brings a great mix of experience and energy to the role, and I know our students and staff will benefit from her leadership,” Lyons Superintendent of Schools Matt Barr said.
Henderson said she has enjoyed getting to know Lyons students.
“The students — this has been very unique — they’re stopping by my office, introducing themselves to me,” she said. “I’m so excited to be here. The students are such a great group, and I’m ready to get to know them even better as the year goes on.”