WATERLOO — Despite a fire Tuesday evening that damaged the entrance and part of the interior, HEP Sales/North Main Lumber was open for business Wednesday.
According to the Border City Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to the Routes 5&20 business at approximately 7:30 p.m. following a fire-alarm activation. First responders found smoke coming from the main entryway.
The store suffered smoke and water damage, with most of the fire contained to a front office and ceiling where it began. The fire extended into a main showroom and public bathroom.
Border City firefighters said a quick “knockdown” of the fire prevented any further extension, which was credited to a fast response from all agencies involved and having a working fire alarm system in place.
The Geneva, Waterloo, and Oaks Corners fire departments provided mutual aid. North Seneca Ambulance responded, also, although there were no injuries, and the Border City Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary was at the scene too, providing water to firefighters.
The Seneca County sheriff’s office, and county emergency management and code enforcement personnel, also helped at the scene. The sheriff’s office and Jeff Case, the county’s fire coordinator, did not provide information on the fire.
The cause is being investigated by the county fire investigation team.
An employee at HEP Sales/North Main Lumber said Wednesday morning the business was open. Store management did not return a call from the Times seeking information on damage.
Because of a hose line connected to a hydrant running across the highway, Routes 5&20 were closed for more than two hours. The road reopened just before 10 p.m.