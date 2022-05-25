WATERLOO — After 38 years of being a jack of all trades for the town Highway Department, Bill Herman is retiring.
On Monday, the town board acknowledged his plan to retire as a full-time worker June 19. However, Herman will continue to work on a part-time, as-needed basis, starting June 20.
Because of his longevity with the town, Herman is eligible for a retirement bonus of $30,800.
“They say you know when it’s time to retire. I’m ready,” the 65-year-old Herman said. “I will miss it, which is why I’m going to be available to work part-time. I like my job and the guys I work with. It’s like a little family here.
“My wife will keep me busy,” he added.
Herman graduated from Waterloo High School in 1974 and went to work for the village of Waterloo Department of Public Works. After 10 years there, he moved to the town Highway Department.
He is a heavy equipment operator, driving a snowplow in the winter and dump trucks, excavators, graders and other equipment, among other tasks.
He has worked for three highway superintendents, starting with Rudy Bertino.
Current highway Superintendent Joe Mull said Herman’s retirement will leave big shoes to fill.
“It’s a big loss to the town. He has so much experience and never forgets anything or anyone,” Mull said. “It will be a big adjustment, but we’ll do it somehow. He’s a dedicated guy.”