A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision is expected to change how much money New York counties — including Ontario, Wayne, and Yates — can keep from tax foreclosure real estate auctions.
In a unanimous decision issued May 25, the nation’s highest court ruled in favor of a 94-year-old grandmother in Tyler v. Hennepin County (Minn.). The case centered on Geraldine Tyler, whose condominium was taken by the county after she failed to pay $15,000 in property taxes and other fees. The county sold her home for $40,000 and kept the extra $25,000. The high court ruled that violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which reads “Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
“A taxpayer who loses her $40,000 house to the State to fulfill a $15,000 tax debt has made a far greater contribution to the public fisc than she owed,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the decision. “The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, but no more.”
The decision was sent to the Times by Rochester-based attorney Derrick Spatorico, a longtime opponent of Ontario County’s practice of keeping proceeds from such auctions.
“Long story short: When a person owns a house and does not pay their taxes, eventually the county can foreclose,” Spatorico said. “So, let’s say you owe $2,000 in property taxes and you have a $100,000 house. If the county forecloses in Monroe County, the county keeps the $2,000 they are owed and if the house sells for more than that, the balance goes back to the (former) homeowner. Kind of makes sense.”
“In Ontario County the county ‘keeps the change.’ This practice was just ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court,” he continued. “Ontario County has known for a long time this is not the right thing to do. These practices are completely illegal. Always have been. The Supreme Court just confirmed that.”
According to national news sources, about a dozen states — including New York — have laws similar to Minnesota’s. Legal scholars expect those states, because of the Supreme Court decision, to change those laws eventually.
The Times emailed Ontario County officials following the ruling. Deputy Administrator Alissa Bub sent the following statement:
“The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Tyler v. Hennepin County case will impact the manner in which counties in New York handle the sale of foreclosed properties,” Bub wrote. “Ontario County has always strictly adhered to Article XI of the Real Property Tax law. In the wake of the Tyler decision, it would appear the state Legislature will need to amend this article to comply with the recent decision. Once the state has done so, Ontario County will strictly adhere to the new statute.”
Spatorico took issue with the county’s response.
“I think it is abundantly clear that Ontario County’s tax-collection practices have been deemed unconstitutional as a result of the recent Supreme Court decision. If you listen to the arguments that were made before the Supreme Court, it is abundantly clear that whether it was ‘legal’ or not, it was absolutely unconscionable and in the end it turned out to be unconstitutional,” Spatorico wrote. “To hear the county (Ontario) indicate they believe they strictly comply with the law without further comment is dubious, at best. I would love to hear them explain how they believe that taking a $300,000 property over a $5,000 tax lien is equitable, moral, or in good conscience. Their proposition is positively absurd.”
The Times also emailed officials in Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties. Seneca County officials did not respond.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said the Supreme Court decision likely will affect the county’s Regional Land Bank, which — according to its mission statement — addresses the problems of vacant, abandoned, derelict, contaminated, or tax-delinquent property in the county.
“This is going to have a huge impact on the way we handle foreclosures in Wayne County, including funding of our land bank,” said House, who referred questions to county Treasurer Patrick Schmitt. “The land bank does great work in our area.”
Schmitt said Wayne County has followed the state’s tax foreclosure laws.
“Yes, we have ‘retained’ the excess as New York state law has allowed counties to do,” Schmitt said. “Some counties have adopted procedures to return excess, but it was not required by state law. With the ruling of the Supreme Court we will change our practices to follow whatever New York state updates the state laws to be.
“We are moving forward with our tax foreclosure for unpaid 2021 taxes at this time. However, we will hold any excess funds earned on a parcel sold at auction in escrow until we have guidance from the state or local courts on any new process and procedures for returning the excess funds, to be compliant with the Supreme Court ruling. I would ask that taxpayers give the county time to figure out how this changes tax foreclosure, especially since New York state legislative action will be needed. I don’t have all of the answers right now, but once I do I will communicate them with the taxpayers of Wayne County.”
Yates County Treasurer Marsha Devine sent the following statement:
“While the SCOTUS decision on Tyler v. Hennepin is likely to have an impact on Article XI of the state Real Property Law, it is far too early in the analysis to predict how the state Legislature will respond,” she said. “The details of Article XI will need revision and what that will look like is yet to be determined. In Yates County, we have always followed state Real Property Tax law and we will continue to do so.”