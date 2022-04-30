CANANDAIGUA — Burgers and hot dogs on the grill. Potato or macaroni salad. Maybe potato chips too. Pull out a tablecloth and it’s time for a picnic.
That’s how the warm-weather months unfold for many people throughout the Finger Lakes.
However, a new Canandaigua company is taking the concept further with a “premier luxury picnic” experience.
FLX Pop-Up Picnics Owner Megan Carlson said her goal is to provide a “hassle-free, entertaining, luxury picnic experience bringing friends and family together in the Finger Lakes to create life long memories.”
Carlson offers four seasonal picnic packages to choose from — denim & diamonds, Rose all day, MacKenzie-Childs Inspired, and Boho Chic — plus the ability to design a picnic a customer desires. A standard picnic package for two people for two hours is $200, with $25 for each additional guest. Extra picnic time costs $50 for 30 more minutes or $75 for 60 more minutes.
The packages, which are Covid-19 sensitive, include a table, pillows, blankets, flatware, plates, glasses, napkins, decor, LED candles, clean up, a Bluetooth speaker, infused water on ice and a “picnic in session” sign.
Picnickers also can buy a host of add-ons like a fresh flower arrangement, charcuterie board, cookie plate, chocolate plate, doughnut board, games, Polaroid camera, 45 minutes of yoga, umbrellas with lights, a movie night, and personalized place cards.
Carlson’s primary job is as a fifth-grade ELA and social studies teacher in the Midlakes school district, a position she’s held for 23 years.
“I have always been told I am good at arranging birthday parties and other parties for kids, family and friends,” Carlson said. “I enjoy it.”
Carlson went to the nation’s capital last fall and attended a birthday party put on by a company called Potomac Picnics.
“It was not a typical party and offered a lot of fun things,” she said. “It got a good response, and I was surprised at how well it went over.”
She said when she returned to Canandaigua, she did research on the “enhanced” picnic business and found none specifically serving the Finger Lakes area.
“I saw it as an opportunity to offer this and have worked to come up with a plan and packages to offer people,” she said. “People can provide their own food, but if they choose not to, I can arrange contact with food vendors who will provide that service, and I provide everything else. The picnics can be in a backyard or in a lakeside setting, although I ask for an indoor option in case the weather isn’t cooperative.”
Her official launch was April 23 at The Granger Homestead. Carlson said she has three bookings already.
For more information, visit www.FLXPopUpPicnics.com or text or call (585) 750-3384.