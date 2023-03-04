So much has changed with the effect of last night’s winter storm hitting the central New York area. Rush-Henrietta is still host of the Class A, B1 and C2 girls basketball sectional championships, and the boys basketball Class B1 and C3 sectional championship games are still heading back to the Blue Cross Arena for the first time since 2020. But some of the date and times of these title games have changed.
GIRLSThe Class B1 championship between the top-seeded Waterloo and No. 2 Palmyra-Macedon was originally suppose to play out last night but now is going to be the start of six championship games to be played at Rush-Henrietta throughout today.
Tip-off for the Class B1 title will begin at 11 a.m. Fans should expect delays for all the games following the battle between Waterloo and Pal-Mac.
This will be the rubber match of a Finger Lakes East rivalry that has built up over the last few years. The Tigers are playing in their third consecutive sectional championship game while the Red Raiders make their return to this big contest for the first time since beating Batavia in the Class B2 championship during the shortened 2021 season.
Waterloo was the 2022 Class B state runner-up, while Pal-Mac ended the Tigers’ 49-game regular-season winning streak back on Jan. 27 to split their two meetings this year.
The next local contest to be played at Rush-Henrietta won’t occur until at least 2:30 p.m., when the No. 2 Canandaigua Braves battle top-seeded Pittsford Sutherland for the Class A championship.
The Braves met Pittsford Sutherland once in the regular season, which resulted in a 20-point Canandaigua victory back on Feb. 9.
Dundee/Bradford is back in a sectional championship game for the second year in a row, this time in Class C2.
The No. 4-seeded BraveScots have a date with the No. 3-seeded Pavilion at 4:15 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta.
D/B is one of the hottest teams in Section V at this moment, as they come into this Class C2 championship game riding a season-best 13-game winning streak.
BOYSBoth Newark and Lyons will be aiming to win sectional crowns at Blue Cross over the weekend.
No. 2-seeded Newark will still be playing at 9 a.m. this morning in the Class B1 sectional championship game against No. 1 Batavia.
This was a Reds program that was only 1-11 overall during the shortened 2021 season and now, two years later, they’re aiming to win their second consecutive Class B1 title.
Lyons will playing in their first sectional championship game since they defeated Perry back in 2020 at Blue Cross.
The No. 1 Lions will have to wait until Sunday at 11 a.m. when they take on No. 6-seeded Wheatland-Chili in this year’s title game.