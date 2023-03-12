SYRACUSE — Strike N’ Spare Lanes was host of this weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s girls and boys bowling championships.
On Sunday morning, Newark girls bowling won its second consecutive state title by finishing with the best overall team score for Division II. The Reds finished with an overall score of 943 points, beating out Section II’s Schalmont by almost 100 points.
Newark seniors Rebecca Spry and Natalie Kent finished in second and third place for the best overall series score. Spry ended with 1,201 pins while Kent closed in a tie for third with 1,197 pins.
Schalmont’s Brooke Howlan had the best overall series with 1,227 pins and the best overall game with 251 pins.
Spry finished with the seventh best game of 223 while Kent bowled a high game of 216 which was the eleventh best game.
Reds’ freshman Sienna Hasseler also bowled in a tie for the twelfth best game of 205.
On the boys side, Marcus Whitman finished in third place overall with a final team score of 862 points. West Seneca East from Section VI won the Division II championship over the Wildcats.
Whitman senior Ely Mangiarelli tied for the second best overall game with 268 pins. Mangiarelli finished in fifth place overall with a high series of 1,288 pins.
Joshua Zajac from West Seneca East had the best overall series of 1,368 pins.