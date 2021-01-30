LYONS — Wayne County Public Health has given the green light for schools to compete in high-risk sports beginning on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Newark athletic director Chris Corey wrote an email to the Times explaining that the Reds were planning to be ready for basketball and wrestling once approval from Wayne County Public Health had been given.
It looks like the Reds and the rest of Wayne County schools will be lacing up the basketball and wrestling shoes come Monday.
Wayne County Public Health is providing the following information for schools, businesses, coaching staff, athletes, parents of student-athletes, and youth and adult amateur sports leagues in Wayne County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a heightened responsibility on youth and adult sports organizations, coaches, families, and athletes to reduce transmission and to foster a safe environment for children and adults to participate in high-risk sporting activities. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Governor Cuomo announced he would allow higher risk sports to commence in New York schools effective February 1, 2021 subject to local health department approval.
Wayne County Public Health has decided to allow high-risk sports to commence on Feb. 1, 2021.
Revisions to the New York State Interim Guidelines for Sports and Recreation were announced by Governor Cuomo late Friday, January 22. These changes allow local health departments to authorize non-professional and non-collegiate sports, such as wrestling, ice hockey, basketball, contact lacrosse, and volleyball, to proceed with individual and group training, competitions, and tournaments, effective Feb. 1.
Updates were also made to low- and moderate-risk sports and recreation activities. All responsible parties (schools, businesses, leagues, organizations) must follow the New York State Department of Health’s INTERIM GUIDANCE FOR SPORTS AND RECREATION DURING THE COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY and applicable Executive Orders for the conduct of their sports and recreation activities.