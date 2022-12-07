WATERLOO — What would be the best use of the former Willard Psychiatric Center campus, and what use would result in the highest value?
Many parties want to know, including the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA is soliciting requests for professional firms to conduct a “highest and best use” study to aid in the redevelopment of the now-vacant 550-acre property in the hamlet of Willard on the east side of Seneca Lake. The state-owned property has about a mile of lake frontage.
The study will include, but not be limited to, asset valuation and strategy, land-use planning, highest and best use analysis, facilitation of community input sessions, and presentations to officials and the public.
Sarah Davis, IDA executive director, said the study will have two parts:
Part 1
This will encompass an evaluation of the physical assets of the campus and its 865,823 square feet of buildings to include:
• An “as is” appraisal of the entire campus.
• Assessment of the conditions and capacity of the buildings, roads, gas, electric, water, sewer and internet systems.
• Recommendations and cost estimates for which buildings and assets need to be stabilized prior to potential sale or redevelopment.
• Recommendations and cost estimates for which buildings need to be demolished or removed prior to potential sale or redevelopment.
• Overview of which portion of the site would not be eligible for redevelopment, such as the cemetery.
Part 2
This would feature the completion of a “highest and best use” study to include:
• Evaluation of the campus setting and characteristics in the context of the political environment, neighborhood characteristics and nearby properties.
• Analysis of entitlements and constraints on the property, such as land use and zoning.
• A market analysis reflecting the highest and best utilization for each industry, including agriculture, hospitality and tourism.
• Valuation of segments of the campus if developed to its highest and best use.
• At least two public input sessions.
• A land-use and subdivision plan that outlines areas for redevelopment, broken down into public and private use.
• Recommendations and cost estimates for utility or asset upgrades for each section of the property that accounts for public and private uses.
• Overview of the role historic designation and or tax credits may play in redevelopment of the property, which is eligible for the National Historic Register.
In May, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the formation of a Prison Redevelopment Commission to analyze new opportunities for closed prisons. The Willard Drug Treatment Campus, which had been open since 1995, closed in March of this year.
Locally, the Willard Task Force was formed to advocate for redevelopment. Davis said the community believes the site has “tremendous future potential, given its waterfront location and historic significance in the heart of the Finger Lakes region with its robust craft beverage, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism industries.”
The deadline for the IDA to receive proposals is Jan. 20. Written and electronic submissions should be sent to the Seneca County IDA, ATTN: Kelly Kline, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Interviews with prospective firms would start Feb. 8, and a selection would be made by March 23. The completion date for the study is slated to be July 6.
Davis should be contacted for further information at 315-539-1725 or s.davis@senecacountyida.org.