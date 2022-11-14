CANANDAIGUA — The man called the driving force behind keeping the Canandaigua VA Medical Center open more than 20 years ago has been honored by state lawmakers.
In a news release Friday, state Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan said a bill to name a portion of a state highway for local veteran Ralph Calabrese has been signed into law.
The Ralph Calabrese Memorial Highway begins on Route 21 at East Gibson and North Main streets in Canandaigua and ends at Route 488 in Hopewell.
“Mr. Calabrese was an American hero, a fierce advocate for his fellow veterans and my good friend. Designating the Ralph Calabrese Memorial Highway is a symbol of our enduring gratitude and respect,” Helming said. “Our community and state are indebted to Mr. Calabrese not only for his service in the Korean War, but for his leadership here at home to save the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and fight for the benefits and support every veteran deserves.
“Whether you saw him in a parade or at a Canandaigua Braves football game, Mr. Calabrese’s incomparable spirit was palpable and infectious.”
Calabrese is widely credited for saving the Canandaigua VA when the federal government recommended closing the facility in the 1990s. He launched an extensive grassroots campaign, organizing community rallies, collecting thousands of letters of support, and speaking at hearings.
“Ralph Calabrese was a man who loved his country and his community like no other. His dedicated service to our nation and efforts to support our veterans were truly laudable, and it is because of him the Canandaigua VA Medical Center has been able to continue their important work in support of our service members,” Gallahan said. “I can think of few people from our community worthy of this recognition like Ralph, so I am grateful to see this bill signed into law to memorialize his legacy for future generations.”
Calabrese, who was born in Geneva and lived much of his life in Canandaigua, passed away at the medical center last December at the age of 93.
His son, Dominic, said his father earned numerous medals during the Korean War, including the Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.
“As his son, I had firsthand knowledge of what a good and great man he was, especially where the veterans were concerned,” Dominic said. “He would be so proud, as am I, that you feel such respect for him. This is an honor that will keep his legacy alive in everyone that passes through that corridor of Route 21. Thank you again for remembering my dad with this great sign of respect and gratitude for all that he did.”
In part because of his work in helping save the Canandaigua VA, Calabrese was awarded the New York State Liberty Award in 2003 by Hillary Clinton as well as a Korean War Anniversary Medallion. He received the Korean War Service Award from South Korea’s president several years later.
Calabrese also advocated for his fellow veterans and community. He was inducted into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2012.