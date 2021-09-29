OVID — A highway worker suffered critical injuries Tuesday afternoon when the machinery he was operating was hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 89.
According to the Seneca County sheriff's office, the incident happened about 12:40 p.m., near South Cayuga Lake Road, when the driver of an 18-wheeler tried to pass an asphalt roller but hit it from behind. Both vehicles were going south.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office was withholding the names of the drivers — both were men — pending results of the investigation. Police said that information would be released later.
The driver of the roller was taken by South Seneca Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Sheriff's office Inv. John Nesbit said Wednesday the driver of the roller worked for a company that was contracted by the state Department of Transportation to pave a portion of Route 89. He did not name the company, but said there was signage on the highway about road work in the area.
Nesbit added that a preliminary investigation determined alcohol was not involved in the crash.
In addition to sheriff's office deputies and investigators, firefighters from Ovid, Lodi, Romulus, Interlaken and Canoga responded, as did North Seneca Ambulance, South Seneca Ambulance, LifeNet, Seneca County emergency management personnel, state police, state Department of Environmental Conservation police, and a DEC spill response team.