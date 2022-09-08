GENEVA — Hillary Rodham Clinton is the keynote speaker for the National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sept. 24 at the Smith Opera House, the organization announced Wednesday.
Clinton served as U.S. secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 under President Obama, as a U.S. senator representing New York from 2001 to 2009 and as First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001.
“Secretary Clinton has been a steadfast supporter of the National Women’s Hall of Fame and its work to lift up and celebrate women’s achievements,” said Women’s Hall of Fame Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel. “This region gave life to the Women’s Rights Movement, and we are proud to showcase its rich and vibrant history as the nation comes together to honor nine extraordinary women.”
Clinton is a 2005 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and honorary chair of this year’s Induction Ceremony, postponed from 2021 due to the pandemic.
This year’s inductees are Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, and Michelle Obama.
The Hall of Fame said Chicago, Hamm and Obama will be joining the ceremony virtually.