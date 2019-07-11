WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was informed Tuesday of a “permanent mass layoff” at Hillside Children’s Center’s Varick campus in September.
Hillside announced in March it would not renew its lease of facilities at the former Seneca Army Depot. Hillside officials said it will honor the lease until its expiration date of March 2020, but the campus would be closed and all employees and residents gone by the end of the year.
Augustin Melendez, chief human resource and organizational development officer for Hillside in Rochester, sent the county a letter in June saying the large layoff will occur between Sept. 10-30. The letter listed all the job titles affected by the layoff, how many would involve a laid-off employee transferring to another job within the Hillside organization at another location, and the grand total of layoffs.
There will be a total of 167 job titles affected, with 77 of the Varick employees transferring to other Hillside jobs, resulting in a grand total of 244 jobs lost. The 79 youth residing at the facility will be moved to one of six other Hillside residential treatment centers in the area.
The children, who come from all parts of New York state, are deemed unable to function in their home school districts or family homes because of behavioral issues.
In other matters Tuesday:
• Board chairman Bob Shipley recognized Tuesday’s opening of the Jack n Jill Child Care Center in leased space at the former BonaDent building. Shipley said several slots are reserved for children of del Lago Resort & Casino employees, although there are many slots open to county residents. He said more information can be obtained by going to www.jacknjillchildcare@yahoo.com or by calling (315) 539-3205.
• Four Seneca County sixth-graders received “Brightest Star” awards honoring their academic ability and effort, their involvement in their school and community, and for being responsible, respectful and compassionate students. The recipients: Jacob Borst of Ovid, Aiden McDonald and Anthony Matte of Waterloo, and Darien Hendrix of Seneca Falls.
• State Consolidated Funding Applications will be submitted for the following amounts: $450,000 for a water main supply bypass for Seneca County Water District No. 1; $275,000 for facility and accessibility improvements at the Three Bears Courthouse Complex in Ovid; and $75,000 for a feasibility study of forming a county water and sewer authority. The local match for those three applications, totaling $151,250, was approved.
• Bids will be solicited for roof replacement at the Health and Senior Services Building.
• Silverline Construction of Burdett was awarded the contract to replace the Upper Lake Road bridge in Lodi. The bid was $884,714, the lowest of four parties. The repair money is included in the 2019 county budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.