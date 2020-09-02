WATERLOO — Until his purchase of the former Hillside Children’s Center is completed, Earl Martin wants to lease the 172-acre property from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
A proposed lease, with terms to be released, is on the agenda for the IDA’s Board of Directors noon Thursday meeting.
“Mr. Martin wants to lease the property to accommodate new workers and for short-term business expansion needs,” said Sarah Davis, IDA executive director.
Martin was the sole bidder for the Hillside facilities, owned by the IDA since the closure of the former Seneca Army Depot in 2000. The property, on the former depot’s northeast corner in Varick, consists of 15 buildings, eight built in the 1950s and seven in the 1970s and ‘80s. It was the site of troop barracks, bachelor officer quarters, a mess hall, a theater, offices and recreational facilities.
It was leased by the IDA to KidsPeace, a residential treatment center for troubled children, from 2000 to 2004. Hillside took over the KidsPeace lease in 2004 and also operated a residential treatment center for court-assigned youth. It closed in late 2019 but honored its lease until March 2020.
Martin’s bid of $65,000 for the property was accepted by the IDA board Aug. 7.
The board was scheduled to introduce an initial inducement resolution offering financial incentives to NY Fayette 1 LLC, but Davis said the company needs more time to complete its application, and the motion was removed from Thursday’s agenda and will be considered at the October meeting.
NY Fayette 1 LLC is proposing a solar electricity-generating facility on Canoga Road in Fayette.
Also Thursday, updates will be provided by IDA board member Jeff Shipley, president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, and board member Don Trout, R-Waterloo, on county issues.
The board will meet by conference call, and the public can listen in by going to the website www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.