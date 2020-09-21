WATERLOO — A Seneca County Board of Supervisors committee will examine the recent sale of more former Seneca Army Depot property to Earl Martin when it meets Tuesday.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, which oversees the remaining depot land, sold the former Hillside Children’s Center to Martin for $65,000. The Government Operations Committee, which is headed by Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, has asked a representative of the IDA to explain the sale and answer questions.
Martin was the sole bidder for the 172-acre property in Varick. Romulus resident Mary Anne Kowalski has questioned the transaction, and has talked with state officials about the sale of public land at a price below the appraised value of the land, which is $350,000.
Martin, who earlier purchased 7,000 acres of the former depot from the IDA, wants to use the Hillside facilities for temporary worker housing and to serve as an extension of Deer Haven Park, which is adjacent to the Hillside parcel.
Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors committee meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the county office building. Also on Tuesday’s committee agendas:
• The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism committee will consider a motion continuing to designate the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency and authorizing an application for matching state tourism funds. The county share of tourism promotion comes from the county’s room occupancy tax revenues.
In addition, the committee is expected to reaffirm its support for the state to name Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the state’s first-ever veterans cemetery.
• The Indian Affairs committee may meet with attorney Brian Laudadio in executive session to discuss the status of pending litigation involving the county and the Cayuga Nation.