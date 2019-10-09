PENN YAN — A Himrod man is looking at a lengthy prison sentence after admitting to sexually abusing children.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Robert Christensen Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in county court to first-degree criminal sexual act (class B felony) and first-degree sexual abuse (class D felony).
Christensen, 56, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26 by Judge Jason Cook to a prison sentence ranging from 10-12 years, followed by 20 years of parole. Christensen will have to register as a sex offender, and Cook signed an order of protection barring Christensen from having any contact with the victims.
Christensen was first arrested by the sheriff’s office in May 2018, when he was accused of engaging in sexual contact with juveniles under the age of 11. Two months later, he was charged with subjecting a juvenile female to sexual contact.
Around the same time, Christensen was charged with numerous child pornography counts. Christensen was sentenced to a year in the county jail in that case.